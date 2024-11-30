Tone-Deaf Republicans & The Man The Far-Left Calls Hitler

Never let it be said that establishment operatives within the Republican Party apparatus can’t snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. The only questions that remain are these: Do they do it because they are power-hungry Deep Staters? Or are they just that incapable of recognizing a mandate when they see one?

The latest in the long line of “are you shitting me” moments comes in the elitist and tone-deaf remarks emanating from George W. Bush’s “architect,” Karl Rove.

ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/tone-deaf-republicans-and-the-man





LIKE & COMMENT

PROTECT FREE SPEECH