Trump to go on Trial, Ukrainian Prosecutor on Biden Corruption, and C40 Cities Working to Ban Meat and Dair

In today’s lineup of leftist lunacy, Donald Trump will go on trial the day before Super Tuesday, Ukraine’s Viktor Shokin (the man Biden got fired) finally speaks his mind, and the fanatical proponents of sustainable development are actually trying to get meat and dairy products banned in major American cities.As always, The New American attempts to make sense of the bizarro world the radical Left is inflicting on us—and warns of what may come if the insanity is not soon reined in.
