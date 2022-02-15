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Why HANG YOURSELF or your business by filing IRS 1040 tax ‘confession’ forms?
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241 views • February 15, 2022
It’s that time of year again! Tens of millions of Americans are now considering filing an IRS Form 1040 by April 18 this year, or at least an IRS Form 4868 automatic extension so they can wait until October 15th to file. The only reasons for filing are either F.E.A.R. (False Evidence Appearing Real) of penalties and interest and audits and prison, or because you believe the government deserves the money and you want to pay your “fair share”.
In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, founder of Freedom Law School, will explain how, by filing an IRS 1040 income tax form, you open the way for the IRS to rob you blind by: 1) confessing that you owe the IRS money, 2) you open yourself up to audit harassment by the IRS, and 3) you allow the IRS to seize your assets with ridiculously large tax amounts.
In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, founder of Freedom Law School, will explain how, by filing an IRS 1040 income tax form, you open the way for the IRS to rob you blind by: 1) confessing that you owe the IRS money, 2) you open yourself up to audit harassment by the IRS, and 3) you allow the IRS to seize your assets with ridiculously large tax amounts.
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