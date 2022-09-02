Liberty Belles 7.Sexual abuse among the the Church's

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To support the Liberty Belles go to https://www.commoncorediva.com/donate/
Here are the links and the docs you will need. List of perpetrators is attached.
https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news/investigations/abuse-of-faith/ - six part series on sexual abuse in the SBC
https://www.sataskforce.net/updates/guidepost-solutions-report-of-the-independent-investigation
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/6108172d83d55d3c9db4dd67/t/6298d31ff654dd1a9dae86bf/1654182692359/Guidepost+Solutions+Independent+Investigation+Report___.pdf - the entire 288 page report
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/6108172d83d55d3c9db4dd67/t/628a9360d4553e012cb66221/1653248867294/Appendices+to+Guidepost+Report+FINAL+pt.%231.pdf
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/6108172d83d55d3c9db4dd67/t/628cf4d0c789f919abfd6224/1653404881473/Appendices+to+Guidepost+Report+FINAL+pt%232_.pdf