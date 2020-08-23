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Killing Europe Documentary (2017) by Danish Michael Hansen.
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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22 views • August 23, 2020
Watch out America... Your next...
Unrated | 1h 51min | Documentary | 30 September 2017 (USA)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7547662/

Terrorist attacks, riots, and gang rapes are striking at the very foundations of Europe.
This is the story of a Danish expatriate and his quest to uncover the growing issues within the European society he left 15 years ago.
Director: Michael Hansen
Writer: Michael Hansen

Comment:
"When Matt Bracken interviewed Michael Hansen Friday 8/01/19 on Infowars, he shined a light on Hanson's 2017 film "Killing Europe" which has effectively been removed from the web.
I was unable to find it for days, even searching the last site to host it, Vimeo came up empty -- although ultimately that is where I found it. Please share or save before it's completely gone as I'm not sure how long it will hang here."

"The Jewish agenda of the genocide of humanity.
Using race against race.
Collapsing 1st world countries to the status of broken 3rd world.
FORCED MIGRATION
The moment that BARBARA LERNER SPCTRE uttered the words "Europe will no longer be the Monolithic country it once was, and We Jews will be resented for our part in this." The European Invasion Began.
Lets also not forget that Israeli NGO's (IsraAid) waited on the shores of Greece to not only welcome "
the invaders but also told them where to go to receive welfare and other free goodies.

This is the story of a Danish expatriate and his quest to uncover the growing issues within the
European society he left 15 years ago."
Keywords
familyeuropekillingdocumentary
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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