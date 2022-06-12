That Time General U.S. Grant Gave the Jews the Boot ✡

During the Civil War, General Ulysses S. Grant expelled Jewish cotton speculators from his department with General Order 11 (December 17, 1862).





Recorded June 12, 2022

“Truth will prevail if its proponents are as ruthless as the enemy.” ~ Adolf Hitler

Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.

Pen name: Tina Foster (Author of “Plastic Macca: The Secret Death of Beatle Paul McCartney” and “The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor Replacement”)

Web: cynthiahodges.com

Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com