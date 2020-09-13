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LEGO NINJAGO 70674 Fire Fang - Speed Build
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6 views • September 13, 2020
This Fire Fang set features a minifigure throne with swords, opening mouth with a fire element, swiping, rattling tail with two stud shooters, 2 Serpentine flag elements, and chain elements to attach to the two Pyro minifigures.
Buy LEGO Ninjago Minifigures:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/ninjago/
Buy LEGO Parts:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
Feelin Good by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100475
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Buy LEGO Ninjago Minifigures:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/ninjago/
Buy LEGO Parts:
https://www.choose-a-brick.com/lego-parts-for-sale/
Feelin Good by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100475
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
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