FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 20:1-7; 20211226

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

Sunday, December 26, 2021: Psalm 20:1-7

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for granting me Your Divine Power and Authority that pertains to life and godliness through the Atoning Blood sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.

My JEHOVAH-RAPHA, the LORD GOD WHO HEALS, because of Your Covenant in Exodus 15:26 and my LORD Jesus Christ’s Passover New Testament in Luke 22:19-20, You will:

1 Answer me in the day of trouble, and Your JEHOVAH Name, as the GOD of Father Jacob will defend me;

2 You have promised to send me help from Your sanctuary, and allow Your Holy Spirit to strengthen me spiritually and physically out of Zion;

3 Heavenly Father, You know all my offerings, and accept my burnt sacrifice of obedience to Your Word. Selah!

4 Holy Father, I am persuaded that You will grant me according to my heart’s desire, and fulfill all Your counsel.

5 Then, I will rejoice in your Salvation, and in Your Name as my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD, and I will set up my banners! Thank You, Glorious Father for fulfilling all my petitions.

6 Now I am convinced that You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, save Your anointed; You will answer me from Your Holy Heaven with the saving strength of Your right hand.

7 Some trust in doctors, and some in government; but I will put my faith in my Ever-Living JEHOVAH, in my LORD Jesus Christ’s complete Blood Atonement, and remember the Name of my ADONAI!

Thank you, Merciful Father, for Your everlasting promises and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 20:1-7 personalized NKJV)

* * * *