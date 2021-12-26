BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 20:1-7; 20211226
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
30 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • December 26, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, December 26, 2021: Psalm 20:1-7
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for granting me Your Divine Power and Authority that pertains to life and godliness through the Atoning Blood sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.
My JEHOVAH-RAPHA, the LORD GOD WHO HEALS, because of Your Covenant in Exodus 15:26 and my LORD Jesus Christ’s Passover New Testament in Luke 22:19-20, You will:
1 Answer me in the day of trouble, and Your JEHOVAH Name, as the GOD of Father Jacob will defend me;
2 You have promised to send me help from Your sanctuary, and allow Your Holy Spirit to strengthen me spiritually and physically out of Zion;
3 Heavenly Father, You know all my offerings, and accept my burnt sacrifice of obedience to Your Word. Selah!
4 Holy Father, I am persuaded that You will grant me according to my heart’s desire, and fulfill all Your counsel.
5 Then, I will rejoice in your Salvation, and in Your Name as my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD, and I will set up my banners! Thank You, Glorious Father for fulfilling all my petitions.
6 Now I am convinced that You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, save Your anointed; You will answer me from Your Holy Heaven with the saving strength of Your right hand.
7 Some trust in doctors, and some in government; but I will put my faith in my Ever-Living JEHOVAH, in my LORD Jesus Christ’s complete Blood Atonement, and remember the Name of my ADONAI!
Thank you, Merciful Father, for Your everlasting promises and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 20:1-7 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Keywords
spiritualholy spirittruthjehovahfaithgovernmentsacrificedoctorshandbloodholidaysanctuarystrengthcovenantobediencepromisephysicalbelieveadonaianointedhealsel-shaddaiatoningraphajireh
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

Belle Carter
Poverty Rate Among Older Adults Rises for Fifth Straight Year, AARP Analysis Finds

Poverty Rate Among Older Adults Rises for Fifth Straight Year, AARP Analysis Finds

Sterling Ashworth
TSA&#8217;s New CT Scanners Could Require Some Carry-On Bags to Be Checked

TSA’s New CT Scanners Could Require Some Carry-On Bags to Be Checked

Morgan S. Verity
Iran&#8217;s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not &#8220;Bow Its Head&#8221; to U.S. Threats

Iran’s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not “Bow Its Head” to U.S. Threats

Garrison Vance
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy