Without Me, You Can Do Nothing Part 1: Are You Connected to Jesus?

Long before He was crucified, Jesus prepared the disciples for the time when He would not be physically present and they would present the Gospel message to a hostile world. It was an impossible task and He warned them that trying to do the works of God in the flesh would only end in failure, they would need the power of the Holy Spirit to be successful.

We have only to look at the example of Jesus when He limited Himself in power 2,000 years ago and lived like a human being. He did not have any power in the flesh but was completely dependent upon God the Father and could only do the works that the Father was doing.

The great equalizer was the power of the Holy Spirit and Jesus warned disciples that they could do nothing apart from Him. As a Christian, you need to pray and ask Jesus what He wants you to do on a daily basis. It is time to connect with Jesus and start living a victorious life in Christ!

JUNE 10, 2012

