Israeli soldiers filmed and shared footage of the 'Controlled Demolition' the Mosque known as 'Tamim Al-Dari mosque'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
47 views
Published 14 hours ago

Israeli soldiers filmed and shared footage of the demolition the  mosque known as 'Tamim Al-Dari mosque', it was located in the western area of Beit Lahiya northern Gaza. The demolition appears to take place from a close range asserting the fact the building and the area posed no risk for the soldiers.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

