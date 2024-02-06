Israeli soldiers filmed and shared footage of the 'Controlled Demolition' the Mosque known as 'Tamim Al-Dari mosque'

Israeli soldiers filmed and shared footage of the demolition the mosque known as 'Tamim Al-Dari mosque', it was located in the western area of Beit Lahiya northern Gaza. The demolition appears to take place from a close range asserting the fact the building and the area posed no risk for the soldiers.
