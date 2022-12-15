New German Study Links Sudden Death to COVID-19 Vaccine

https://gnews.org/articles/588623
摘要：12/08/2022 Dr. Peter McCullough: A report published in Clinical Research in Cardiology, the official journal of the German Cardiac Society found that three people who died unexpectedly at home with no pre existing disease shortly after vaccination, were likely killed by the vaccine.
