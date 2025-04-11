Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





WARNING DO NOT BUY OR INGEST METHYLENE BLUE FOR AQUARIUMS!





Frequently, people keep asking me if they can ingest Methylene Blue, which is sold for use in aquariums, or I see people advising people to buy and ingest Methylene Blue, sold at aquarium shops that are intended for use in fish tanks.





In today's video, "WARNING DO NOT BUY OR INGEST METHYLENE BLUE FOR AQUARIUMS!" I critically warn you why you should never buy or ingest methylene blue for aquariums.





