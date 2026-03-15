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#629: Formulating A Plan For Health | Shawn Wells
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
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The supplement formulator to the stars has devoted his life to understanding how to improve the human body’s performance, especially the brain’s neuroplasticity. His further work with psychedelics makes him uniquely qualified to understand how to blend them with nootropics into new formulas.


Shawn Wells is the author of “The Energy Formula” and has built and sold multiple companies in the health & wellness industry as the founder of Zone Halo Research. He has traveled the world speaking as an Ingredientologist about supplements and sports nutrition, and still finds time to work as a consultant for firms in the Healthcare industry.


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