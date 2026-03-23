USAF lost an F-15E and two Experienced Pilots in the First Aerial Standoff over the Strait of Hormuz

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Representatives of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officially announced that Iran had intercepted and shot down an American F-15 fighter jet near the island of Hormuz, actually over the Strait of Hormuz. Thus, with the outbreak of war, this became the first recorded case of an aerial standoff directly over the Strait of Hormuz................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
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