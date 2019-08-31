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The Masters Of Terror - Alex Jones - 2002 - HIGH QUALITY
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20 views • August 31, 2019
Uploaded on August 30 2019
Blows September 11th wide open with the latest revelations.
In two hours, Alex Jones reveals the globalists' master-plan for world domination. In this powerful expose, Jones explains why the elite are using manufactured terrorism to drive the populations into accepting tyranny.
The Masters of Terror details:
The execution of the September 11th attacks and the ensuing whitewash
The cashless society control-grid
Implantable microchips
Mind-control
Militarization of police
Concentration camps
Foreign troops amassing on U.S. soil
The U.S. Patriot Act and Homeland Security taking over the states
Blows September 11th wide open with the latest revelations.
In two hours, Alex Jones reveals the globalists' master-plan for world domination. In this powerful expose, Jones explains why the elite are using manufactured terrorism to drive the populations into accepting tyranny.
The Masters of Terror details:
The execution of the September 11th attacks and the ensuing whitewash
The cashless society control-grid
Implantable microchips
Mind-control
Militarization of police
Concentration camps
Foreign troops amassing on U.S. soil
The U.S. Patriot Act and Homeland Security taking over the states
Keywords
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