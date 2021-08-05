Voting Machines Are Rigged! Your only given the Illusion Of Choice!!

“Voting systems are, by design, meant to be used as closed systems that are not networked. Meaning they are not connected to the internet.” – John Poulos, Dominion CEO



“There is no internet connectivity at all.” – John Poulos, Dominion CEO



“They are not designed to be connected to the outside world through either an internet connection or any other external connectivity device.”- John Poulos, Dominion CEO



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Whistleblower: Do we have these passwords in this system?



Dominion: Not the BIOS passwords.



Whistleblower: What’s that?



Dominion: The state is keeping them.



Whistleblower: The state won’t let us have our own passwords?



Dominion: Not the BIOS password.



Sen. Peter J. Lucido: Does Dominion have any way to remotely access any of the information on any of the equipment or have remote access within the machines themselves?



Dominion CEO John Poulos: No



Sen. Peter J. Lucido: Does anybody have access, to the best of your knowledge?



Dominion CEO John Poulos: No



Dominion: You’re connected to the internet.



Whistleblower: Right



Dominion: This one has wireless.



Whistleblower: Right



Dominion: But the devices are…



Whistleblower: are greyed out.



Dominion: They’re not checked.



Whistleblower: Oh I see



Dominion: They are disabled.



Whistleblower: OK. But you would be able to go in and do that though, right?



Dominion: Yeah



Whistleblower: By unlocking it and putting the password in?



Dominion: Right