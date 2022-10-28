President Vladimir Putin speaking at Valdai International Discussion Club meeting (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Kremlin website at:-
http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/69695
Please note that the page linked to above has a written transcript of the speech.
The theme of this year's forum is A Post-Hegemonic World: Justice and Security for Everyone. The four day-long meeting brought together 111 experts, politicians, diplomats and economists from Russia and 40 foreign countries, including Afghanistan, Brazil, China, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Turkiye, the United States, and Uzbekistan, to name a few.
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Moderator of the Valdai Club’s plenary session Fyodor Lukyanov: Good afternoon, Mr President,
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PLEASE REFER TO LINKED PAGE FOR REST OF TEXT:-
http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/69695
to be continued.