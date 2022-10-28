Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
President Vladimir Putin speaking at Valdai International Discussion Club meeting (mirrored)
22 views
channel image
Contrarian
Published a month ago |

Mirrored from Kremlin website at:-

http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/69695

Please note that the page linked to above has a written transcript of the speech.

The theme of this year's forum is A Post-Hegemonic World: Justice and Security for Everyone. The four day-long meeting brought together 111 experts, politicians, diplomats and economists from Russia and 40 foreign countries, including Afghanistan, Brazil, China, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Turkiye, the United States, and Uzbekistan, to name a few.


* * *


Moderator of the Valdai Club’s plenary session Fyodor Lukyanov: Good afternoon, Mr President,

...

PLEASE REFER TO LINKED PAGE FOR REST OF TEXT:-

http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/69695

to be continued.

Keywords
vladimir putinsoldiermilitaryrussiaspeechpoemdutymotherlandwarriorvaldai international discussion club meeting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket