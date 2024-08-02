JOHN O'LOONEY COMMENTS, TRANS BOXER BEATS UP WOMAN !!

Article below is from RT News.

Italy’s Angela Carini lasted 45 seconds against Algeria’s Imani Khelif.

A women’s boxing match at the Paris Olympics has triggered international condemnation and questions about the fairness of letting a “biological male” compete in the ring.

Italy’s Angela Carini faced off against Algeria’s Imani Khelif on Thursday, in the welterweight (66kg) category, but lasted just 45 seconds. After taking two big punches to the face, Carini threw down her helmet and forfeited the bout, crying “this is unjust!”

Carini yanked her hand away as the referee declared Khelif the winner, then dropped to her knees and burst into tears.

“I’m used to suffering. I’ve never taken a punch like that, it was impossible to continue,” she said after the match.

Carini has faced an outpouring of solidarity from critics of transgenderism around the world, who denounced Khelif as a biological man and protested the bout as unfair.

“This is sickening. This is a travesty. Doesn’t matter what you believe. This is wrong and dangerous,” said Jake Paul, a Youtuber turned professional boxer.



