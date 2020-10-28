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Trump’s Total Destruction of Joe Biden Just Guaranteed His Re-Election – FULL SHOW 10/23/20
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9 views • October 28, 2020
Tune in for this must-watch broadcast as Alex Jones predicts Trump’s re-election - but the Deep State has a trick up its sleeve. Tune in NOW as Alex Jones covers last night’s incredible debate performance by Donald J. Trump and why he will easily win re-election in a fair election:
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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