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GA Election RIGGED to Enable Pedos: Liberal Groomers Cheated Their Way Into Child Sex Abuse
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71 views • April 09, 2022
RINOs in the Supreme Court are confirming radical elites and pedophile advocates, as they list their pronouns, destroy election integrity, and target Georgia. Gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to warn about Republican traitors, the Clintons, and the elite’s tactics to flip the vote. Kandiss detailed her success against RINOs like Kemp and Perdue, what Americans want, and how to resist the Establishment to save Georgia.
Visit Kandiss Taylor website to donate and find more on her America First campaign to save Georgia: https://kandisstaylor.com/
Visit Kandiss Taylor website to donate and find more on her America First campaign to save Georgia: https://kandisstaylor.com/
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