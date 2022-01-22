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Anti Vax Barbie - What Jimmy Kimmel does with his time...Smear's people who know better than to take the Experimental "NOT APPROVED" mRNA Jab!
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72 views • January 22, 2022
Anti-Vax Barbie is all-new for 2021...The Fun is Contagious! from the Jimmy Kimmel Show, Monday, January 10, 2021. @JimmyKimmelLive Thanks to Jimmy Kimmel for keeping things in perspective. I do not own nor claim any rights to the video nor its intellectual content.
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