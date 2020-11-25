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The Berkey® Wellspring™ Inline Shower Filter inhibits bacterial growth, and reduces heavy metals, algae, scale, and sediment in your water, improving water and vapor quality.
Keep the shower head you enjoy too!
Check out this video which also shows you how to install the Berkey® Inline Shower Filter.
To learn more about the Berkey® shower filter please visit the following link.
https://www.berkeycleanwater.com/collections/berkey-replacement-elements/products/berkey-wellspring-inline-shower-filter
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Please visit the Brighteon Store to continue supporting this video platform
https://bit.ly/2CIq6VN
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Sign up for my FREE Berkey® Water Filter Buying Guide and Receive a Future Discount Code
https://www.berkeycleanwater.com/pages/water-quality-quiz
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Have you been thinking of getting a new Berkey® but you’re not sure where to start and you're tired of wasting time on the wrong websites?
Let me be your guide!
I'll show you the right steps on how to find the best for your situation.
Contact me: https://www.berkeycleanwater.com
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Follow Berkey and get info on water purification
https://gab.com/Berkeywaterfilters
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