Ron Paul: Unnecessary War Is Highway ROBBERY The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 201

Glenn Beck





Nov 4, 2023





Ron Paul has a real knack for predictions, like a libertarian fortune-teller. He’s troubled by what he sees ahead, and he predicts that things are about to get unimaginably worse: “You’re going to see a lot more people living in the streets,” he tells Glenn on this episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast." We’re currently in a fight between good and evil, Paul says, and the effects of that battle are far-reaching, from inflation and debt to fascism at the doctor’s office. They also discuss how elites today are “drunk on power” and are using war as a profitable game. Why else is involving America so heavily in the Ukraine-Russia war so important? They discuss how we can escape the war industry, the sickening explosion of anti-Semitism overtaking the world, and how to fight terrorism with a type of non-interventionist foreign policy that Paul has been preaching for decades. So with our institutions rotting from corruption and a villainous World Economic Forum often at the helm, how do we save ourselves? Ron Paul has answers: Get rid of the IRS, the Fed … and Woodrow Wilson. He also urges Americans to reclaim education through homeschooling. This episode confirms everything people love about Ron Paul. He’s an enigma. For a conservative libertarian, he is incredibly popular among liberals and even leftists. They admire his eagerness to fight the elites.





