Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Escape the Gluten-Free Trap (ARCHIVED Radio Show 01.28.14)

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Healing with Dr Daniels Show. The show's topic is
Escape the Gluten - Free Trap
Unless you live under a rock, you have heard that Gluten is bad for you and you should eat "Gluten Free". Dr Daniels examines the hazards of eating Gluten, as well as the new health hazards of eating gluten Free.
Tune in to find out how to escape both hazards, Naturally of course.
CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/