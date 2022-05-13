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Joe Rogan Says Trudeau is a 'Creepy F*cking Dictator' Prime Minister
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120 views • May 13, 2022
I was wondering why 'Canada' and 'Joe Rogan' were trending together then I see that #Rogan is tearing @JustinTrudeau a new one by calling him a 'creepy, f***ing dictator'. Ok, now I know. Thanks @joerogan you my friend are one of a kind.
Related Article:
https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-joe-rogan-says-trudeau-is-a-creepy-f-cking-dictator-prime-minister
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Related Article:
https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-joe-rogan-says-trudeau-is-a-creepy-f-cking-dictator-prime-minister
Related video:
https://rumble.com/v14i8bb-68035223.html
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
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GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
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My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
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