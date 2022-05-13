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Joe Rogan Says Trudeau is a 'Creepy F*cking Dictator' Prime Minister
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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120 views • May 13, 2022
I was wondering why 'Canada' and 'Joe Rogan' were trending together then I see that #Rogan is tearing @JustinTrudeau a new one by calling him a 'creepy, f***ing dictator'. Ok, now I know. Thanks @joerogan you my friend are one of a kind.

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https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-joe-rogan-says-trudeau-is-a-creepy-f-cking-dictator-prime-minister

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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