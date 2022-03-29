JCI 2022-03-09: Revolution in Denmark

The Disciples of Ra!: The shocking truth about “medicine”, viruses and vaccines.SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)TOPIC LIST:• Denmark• Socialist Europe• The harm of a Western education.1. Several personal examples of turning Christians away from their faith with pseudo-science. Darwin Deep Space dinosaurs• “School” kills creativity and critical thought.• “School” encourages blind faith in authorities that do not deserve it.• The courage to question convention comes from being a 100-fold Christian.• Once the scales fall from your eyes you realize how malignant the world is, filled with lies and false reality.• This is what “woke” really means.• “Appeal to Authority”: ingrained in the average European / powerful as a debate distraction.• “Education” and “healthcare” are “free” in Europe but they are sub-standard and eventually cost much more than they deliver.• Taxation is extremely high.• The Standard of living is consequently low.• Fear is a powerful tactic of control; faith in Christ brings the Peace that surpasses understanding.• Fear keeps people from making choices that are radical yet healthy and necessary.• Fear is endemic to the scamdemic.• Ironically, “education” left them both desperate for meaning and answers.• As Steve Wohlberg has preached: GET OUT OF THE CITY!• Minimize your debt.1. “Education” traps you, destroys your expectations.2. The common route of college, house, car(s) will bleed you.• These changes are healthy for you spiritually.• Faith in Christ can provide the courage to make them and dividends will be paid back logarithmically.• How do you even know what is a lie? Discernment is key and that is a Divine Gift (ask for it).• It’s not natural to “cause trouble” and ask questions but it is so important.• Poland is so Catholic that “Communion” is done for young children in public schools.• Influences of the world.1. Pornography, addiction to substances and technologies, attacking Christianity: all especially prevalent in “school”.2. Christians don’t survive by pure sterility and ridged asceticism, they must have BALANCE based in discipline, self-control and good sense.• 9/11 was a turning-point for many critical thinkers as is the understanding of “medicine” and “vaccines”.• Becoming a Christian is rarely a moment like an “altar-call”. It can be, but is always followed by a lifetime of change and growing.• Alex and Amalie are both Adventists and fed by teachers like Walter Veith.• All roads do lead to Rome (even the massive corruption and theft of central banks).• The Jesuits hide behind buzz-words that tell you nothing like “Illuminati” and “Deep State”.• Is Adventism true to its foundations and true to Jesus Christ? What about the General Conference?• Figures that have been foundational to Alex: Joseph, Samson and Martin Luther.• How “churches” obeyed scamdemic tyranny shows a terrible reckoning of God’s People is close at hand!• Critical thinkers are not welcome in “church”.• As the Adventist Church pushes for more centralized control, it becomes apparent that decentralization is the foundation of a Christian Faith: live your Faith and worship at home!• There are two priorities for Christians and they must be approached in order:1. Come to a Saving relationship with Jesus Christ.2. Learn the identity of the Antichrist and his system (Church); Mystery Babylon.• Because Rome has put so much successful Satanic effort into erasing herself, it’s easy to become obsessed with uncovering the Truth.• But it’s dangerous if you lose focus on regularly enriching your Walk with and knowledge of Jesus Christ.