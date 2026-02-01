BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
CTP (20260203 S3EFebSpecial1) Cathy Garland - Suffering Coach BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
11 followers
6 views • 1 day ago

CTP (20260203 S3EFebSpecial1) Cathy Garland - Suffering Coach BTS/SP Video
CTP (S3EFebSpecial1) Suffering Isn’t A Personality Test, It’s A Process

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We explore what a suffering coach does and how to walk through grief, betrayal, and disillusionment without losing identity or hope. Kathy Garland shares her faith journey, the difference between forgiveness and reconciliation, and practical steps for healing that avoid empty hype.

• defining suffering coaching and why platitudes fail

• how culture treats pain and why that hurts recovery

• Kathy’s background, deconstruction, and rebuilt faith

• hearing God with discernment and humility

• money, power, and purifying leadership in the church

• early church lessons on love and spiritual authority

• practical healing steps for divorce and trauma

• forgiveness versus reconciliation and firm boundaries

• restoring identity with truth rather than labels

• serve the person in front of you to break paralysis

• where to find Cathy Garland’s books and writing - Revelationship.net

https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout

CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/JLDonBITCHUTE

https://tinyurl.com/CTPgear

