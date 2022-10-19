The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
August 18, 2022
Tonight on The Right Dissident we talk Kanye West, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump in new alliance, We also discuss the current state of inner city schools, and we have a few laughs at Joe Bidens latest flops.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1omqd1-ye-west-elon-musk-and-donald-trump-vs-the-world.html
