YE WEST, ELON MUSK, AND DONALD TRUMP vs THE WORLD
The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter


August 18, 2022


Tonight on The Right Dissident we talk Kanye West, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump in new alliance, We also discuss the current state of inner city schools, and we have a few laughs at Joe Bidens latest flops.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1omqd1-ye-west-elon-musk-and-donald-trump-vs-the-world.html


