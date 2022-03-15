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10 year old boy on how he survived attack on Donetsk
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20 views • March 15, 2022
RT.
10yo boy recalls surviving the missile attack on Donetsk which left 20 people killed and 28 wounded
Read more: https://on.rt.com/bttu
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxgztn-10-year-old-boy-on-how-he-survived-attack-on-donetsk.html
10yo boy recalls surviving the missile attack on Donetsk which left 20 people killed and 28 wounded
Read more: https://on.rt.com/bttu
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxgztn-10-year-old-boy-on-how-he-survived-attack-on-donetsk.html
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