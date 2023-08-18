Create New Account
The Science & Logic of Virology, Dr. Jordan Grant, Mike Stone, Alec Zeck | 9. The Science & Logic of Virology | The End of Covid
43 Subscribers
11 views
Published Yesterday

Is virology a legitimate scientific field? In this session, Dr. Kelly Brogan is joined by Alec Zeck, Mike Stone, and Dr. Jordan Grant to discuss and present the pseudoscience of virology and its so-called “evidence,” as well as common logical fallacies employed to uphold the virus narrative.

Click here for more on Dr. Brogan
https://www.kellybroganmd.com/

Click here for more on Mike
https://viroliegy.com/

Click here for more on Alec, and to find other health & freedom-oriented people in your area
https://thewayfwrd.com/

Click here to go deeper on this topic.
https://mikestone.substack.com/p/blinded-by-pseudoscience

https://theendofcovid.com/

Keywords
metaphysicsgerm theory fraudthe end of covid

