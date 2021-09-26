Mysterious Disappearing Fort in Canada

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Incredible events in Louisburg Nova Scotia with the seaside garrison built in 1713-1735 using 11.5 million cubic feet of carved blocks to build a two mile wall around the settlement shaped as a star fort, was flattened and rebuilt. The stories of pelt trappers entering this sea walled bastion match lithographs of a hilled settlement with two cathedrals, but now its flat with a remnant rebuilt as a national monument. How was it initially built and where did all of the materials go to ? Are historical timelines incorrect?
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