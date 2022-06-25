A Ukrainian Soldier published an Angry Video with a Story about how the Kyiv Authorities Do Not Pay Salaries and the promised Presidential Bonus. - Partial Nudity - 062422

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A Ukrainian soldier published an angry video with a story about how the Kyiv authorities do not pay salaries and the promised presidential bonus.
◾️In the meantime, he is not paid, his compatriots are having fun as they can, as if nothing is happening.
◾️A little more, and he will guess that he was just thrown.