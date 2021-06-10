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Lance Wallnau | The Man Who Accurately Said That President Trump Will Be an Isaiah 45 President
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130 views • June 10, 2021
Lance Wallnau one of only three evangelical Christian leaders to accurately predict that Donald J. Trump would become the 45th President of the United States.
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