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COVID Not Isolated, Cannot Be Located, Does Not EXIST! FOIA Response Reveals Worldwide HOAX!
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110 views • August 07, 2021
BREAKING! International FOIA Requests are producing responses that confirm what we have ALL suspected for many months!COVID-19 may be the biggest HOAX ever perpetuated on global citizens, cannot be located, has not been isolated, and may not EXIST!
Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew to discuss.
Been saying this since day 1 - COVID-19 IS SCAM - planned for decades and it became a fact with help of evil, corrupt governments worldwide, bought an paid by pharma deathcare workers, lying presstitues from all MSM and MOSTLY thanks to braindead, unable to think on their own muzzled sheeple who make about 90% of world population.
source:
StewPeters.TV
Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew to discuss.
Been saying this since day 1 - COVID-19 IS SCAM - planned for decades and it became a fact with help of evil, corrupt governments worldwide, bought an paid by pharma deathcare workers, lying presstitues from all MSM and MOSTLY thanks to braindead, unable to think on their own muzzled sheeple who make about 90% of world population.
source:
StewPeters.TV
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