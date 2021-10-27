The Only way out of this is Mass Noncompliance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Texas Libertarian Party said: "Nothing brings libertarians together more than than telling government to stick its mandates where the sun don't shine."
#massnoncompliance
https://www.newsweek.com/libertarians-mass-noncompliance-joe-biden-vaccine-mandate-covid-1627842
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/AswSQqCorJQt/
MediaGiant