Alexandra 360: "My father is running out of lives here!" Eric Trump

Alexandra 360 will bring you updates of the second attempted assassination on President Trump's life.
Alexandra 360 will also discuss with Special Guest: Local Media Producer, Adam Reuter about how the mainstream media covers up the real news and always debunks real journalism.
Alexandra 360 will also discuss the difference between President Trump's platform and Kamala Harris's Platform.