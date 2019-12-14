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The Tower of Babel found 6 of 6.
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13 views • December 14, 2019
This concludes our study into the tower of babel and the land of shinar. Please read Jasher chapters 7-16 and Genesis 10-14 if you want to understand the land of Shinar. But we are going much deeper than that in this final episode. If you made it this far you should have a much better understanding of Genesis and a deeper love for the Old Testament. God bless you and thanks for watching this series.
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