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Trudeau's Timetable Re: Property Confiscation, UBI, Vaccines; Melbourne "Everyone Knows Your Name" (MIRRORED)
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589 views • October 25, 2020
Trudeau's Timetable Re: Property Confiscation, UBI, Vaccines; Melbourne "Everyone Knows Your Name" (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/k6ZYRWJg2d8
All links below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://thecanadianreport.ca/is-this-leaked-memo-really-trudeaus-covid-plan-for-2021-you-decide/
Canada building Detention Camps to keep people "SAFE".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5qukdHtyr4
Melbourne Protests
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w65qNo1i9eE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_Lpoq9apsM
Melbourne Protest Song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCLTFbMv18Q
https://summit.news/2020/10/21/australia-four-newborn-babies-die-after-being-denied-heart-surgery-due-to-covid-travel-rules/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0/Great-Speech---Constitutional-Lawyer,-Rocco-Galati,-Addresses-Toronto's-Freedom-Rally-:9
Toronto Protest Rally
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZ9-vGfUPA0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4bmcogSA80
Vancouver
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TbrLtcOM7QI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_TreeIb2X0
Prague, France
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LjC1E3f9M1U
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/k6ZYRWJg2d8
All links below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://thecanadianreport.ca/is-this-leaked-memo-really-trudeaus-covid-plan-for-2021-you-decide/
Canada building Detention Camps to keep people "SAFE".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5qukdHtyr4
Melbourne Protests
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w65qNo1i9eE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_Lpoq9apsM
Melbourne Protest Song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCLTFbMv18Q
https://summit.news/2020/10/21/australia-four-newborn-babies-die-after-being-denied-heart-surgery-due-to-covid-travel-rules/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0/Great-Speech---Constitutional-Lawyer,-Rocco-Galati,-Addresses-Toronto's-Freedom-Rally-:9
Toronto Protest Rally
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZ9-vGfUPA0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4bmcogSA80
Vancouver
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TbrLtcOM7QI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_TreeIb2X0
Prague, France
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LjC1E3f9M1U
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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