The Palestinian journalist Amro Manasrah was Shot by Israeli occupation forces in Jenin
The Palestinian journalist Amro Manasrah was shot by Israeli occupation forces in Jenin. This was posted May 21st.

After being charged for war crimes by the International Criminal Court the Israeli occupation government is trying to silence the journalists exposing their massacres to the world.

iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank

