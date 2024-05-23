The Palestinian journalist Amro Manasrah was shot by Israeli occupation forces in Jenin. This was posted May 21st.
After being charged for war crimes by the International Criminal Court the Israeli occupation government is trying to silence the journalists exposing their massacres to the world.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.