BANNED: Adolf Hitler: The Messiah - Part 2

I discuss the impossible achievements of Hitler & the NAZIS. Why do we fight? Hitler & the Germans were already experienced soldiers whereas we are 21st century white geek boys. We'll have to learn how to become warriors in order to save the white race. Hitler and Napoleon achieved many utterly impossible things. With our fuzzy, weakened minds we don't appreciate the truly awesome feats our European ancestors pulled off. From 1918 to September 1933 the Jews were constantly trying to turn Germany into a communist state. Between January-September 1933, when Hitler became the Chancellor, he defeated the Jewish communists. Jews were behind terrorism and other violence that was raging even in 1932-1933 and nearly took over Germany through communist terrorism in 1933. The Jews fled Germany once Hitler had defeated their violent methods.