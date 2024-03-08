Self Burning, Astrology, Chiron & Race War – Robert Phoenix Interview with James Bartley

Part2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/03/08/astrology-chiron-self-burning/ Robert Phoenix returns to The Cosmic Switchboard Show. Robert discusses the self immolation by a man named Bushnell in front of the Israeli Embassy. Robert discusses the influences of Chiron and the North and South Nodes and what it means for the present time. Robert also discusses the efforts on the part of the Controllers to create a Race War.

In Part 2 Robert talks about the destruction of team sports in America as part of the Marxist Agenda. He also discusses the upcoming Solar Eclipse in Texas. Robert also talks about "The Stalingrad Moment" for the New World Order Controllers and how Gaza fits the bill.