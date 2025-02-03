This Is A Premium Market

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Total Reorientation The American System
* This is the “flood the zone” strategy to the nth degree.
* To get through the golden door, you’ve got to pay a premium price.
* It’s more than just tariffs.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 4240 (3 February 2025)
https://rumble.com/v6gj7ty-episode-4240-tariffs-unleashed-on-canada-mexico-and-china.html