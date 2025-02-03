This Is A Premium Market

Total Reorientation The American System

* This is the “flood the zone” strategy to the nth degree.

* To get through the golden door, you’ve got to pay a premium price.

* It’s more than just tariffs.





The full episode is linked below.





Bannon’s War Room | Episode 4240 (3 February 2025)

https://rumble.com/v6gj7ty-episode-4240-tariffs-unleashed-on-canada-mexico-and-china.html