Washington’s Record Gas Prices and King Co’s Misspelled Excuses: A Call for Real Accountability

The official podcast of the WA 3%
Washington briefly overtook California for the nation’s highest gas prices, thanks to carbon taxes and new state fuel hikes that punish working families. Meanwhile, in King Co, a recent audit revealed altered documents, unapproved subcontractors, and missing records tied to nearly $1.8 billion in grant spending. Even worse, county officials brushed off audit requests for years, failing to perform the annual reviews they’re legally required to do. With fraud concerns mounting and even the county’s own name sloppily misspelled in public reports, taxpayers are left wondering: if they can’t even spell it right, how can they possibly spend it right?
#WashingtonGasPrices #KingCoFail #TaxpayerAccountability #CarbonScam #GovernmentWaste #PoliticalCorruption #AuditNow #HoldThemAccountable #VoteThemOut #RebelRadio