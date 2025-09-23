BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Washington’s Record Gas Prices and King Co’s Misspelled Excuses: A Call for Real Accountability
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
5 followers
25 views • 2 days ago

The official podcast of the WA 3%

Washington briefly overtook California for the nation’s highest gas prices, thanks to carbon taxes and new state fuel hikes that punish working families. Meanwhile, in King Co, a recent audit revealed altered documents, unapproved subcontractors, and missing records tied to nearly $1.8 billion in grant spending. Even worse, county officials brushed off audit requests for years, failing to perform the annual reviews they’re legally required to do. With fraud concerns mounting and even the county’s own name sloppily misspelled in public reports, taxpayers are left wondering: if they can’t even spell it right, how can they possibly spend it right?


https://wa3percent.org/

https://bothg.org/

#WashingtonGasPrices #KingCoFail #TaxpayerAccountability #CarbonScam #GovernmentWaste #PoliticalCorruption #AuditNow #HoldThemAccountable #VoteThemOut #RebelRadio

accountabilitypolitical corruptiongovernment fraudcarbon tax scamtaxpayer moneyrebel radiowashington gas pricesking co spendingking county misspellingsocial program wastefailed leadership
