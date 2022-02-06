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"Bless us, Lord, for it shall be the coming of Thy light" (1970 May 15)
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5 views • February 06, 2022
"THY ASKED OF THE BEGINNING, AND THIS SHALL BE TOLD. THY ASKED OF THE END, THIS CAN NEVER BE TOLD, FOR THIS IS IN GOD'S PLAN"
"For even in the days when John the Baptist taught of the coming of Christ, so should thy talk of this, for thy are here to prepare a way. If thy may do this, thy shall be in God’s plan. For the building of the temple in God’s word, in God’s mind should be all-important to all men and women of thy plane. If thy would remember this, and remember thy love for thy human being, there shall be no need for material things, for all that thy should need shall come as raindrops, a drop at a time....
"Remember one thing, that God is the one important of all our work, and therefore, we must only approach it in a truthful manner....
"For thy asked of the beginning, and this shall be told. Thy asked of the end, this can never be told, for this is in God’s plan. And Lord of Abraham, and Lord of Isaiah, Lord of all, we say to Thee – bless us, Lord, for it shall be the coming of Thy light. In Jesus’ name, amen."
Read the transcribed words from May 15, 1970 – https://www.angelfire.com/in4/aup_messiah/1970May15.audio.html
Ask how you can join with the spiritual messengers of God in the association for the spiritual philosophy of God they founded, which they later called the Association of Universal Philosophy so all may feel welcome. Email [email protected].
Note: The cover is a painting of Jacob's Ladder, when he slept and had a vision of climbing a stairway to God in a similar manner as Ray did this evening.
"For even in the days when John the Baptist taught of the coming of Christ, so should thy talk of this, for thy are here to prepare a way. If thy may do this, thy shall be in God’s plan. For the building of the temple in God’s word, in God’s mind should be all-important to all men and women of thy plane. If thy would remember this, and remember thy love for thy human being, there shall be no need for material things, for all that thy should need shall come as raindrops, a drop at a time....
"Remember one thing, that God is the one important of all our work, and therefore, we must only approach it in a truthful manner....
"For thy asked of the beginning, and this shall be told. Thy asked of the end, this can never be told, for this is in God’s plan. And Lord of Abraham, and Lord of Isaiah, Lord of all, we say to Thee – bless us, Lord, for it shall be the coming of Thy light. In Jesus’ name, amen."
Read the transcribed words from May 15, 1970 – https://www.angelfire.com/in4/aup_messiah/1970May15.audio.html
Ask how you can join with the spiritual messengers of God in the association for the spiritual philosophy of God they founded, which they later called the Association of Universal Philosophy so all may feel welcome. Email [email protected].
Note: The cover is a painting of Jacob's Ladder, when he slept and had a vision of climbing a stairway to God in a similar manner as Ray did this evening.
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