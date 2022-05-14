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Coverstone Dream Taiwan 05132022
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98 views • May 14, 2022
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club. 5-13-2022.
Today we take a look at Pastor Dana Coverstone's latest dream. Many times God gives us warnings. Dreams are not always a guarantee to come to pass, we have the opportunity to heed the warnings and pray them away! Let's pray together that destruction don't come.
00:00 Difference between dreams and Prophecies
05:10 Coverstone Dream
23:48 Leslie Johnson Cruise Ship Dream
26:01 The Prophecy Club App
27:09 Joseph's Kitchen
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h1YJI4xBf6w
Today we take a look at Pastor Dana Coverstone's latest dream. Many times God gives us warnings. Dreams are not always a guarantee to come to pass, we have the opportunity to heed the warnings and pray them away! Let's pray together that destruction don't come.
00:00 Difference between dreams and Prophecies
05:10 Coverstone Dream
23:48 Leslie Johnson Cruise Ship Dream
26:01 The Prophecy Club App
27:09 Joseph's Kitchen
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h1YJI4xBf6w
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