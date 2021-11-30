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Vaccine Madness with Tony Fauci & his Orange snake, " We've got to get them vaccinated" we have to force them, so that they can do it willingly...
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130 views • November 30, 2021
Sep 10, 2021 Lester Holt:- intervies Biden's Head Jesuit, Smooth Tony Fauci -
Fauci :- "We've got to get them vaccinated"
https://twitter.com/SliPakkies/status/1439995257500864513
hopefully they will do it willingly , if not we'll have to do things that will put pressure on them, such as you're not going to work in this agency or instituion, you're not going to be able to go to college/university unless in fact you get vaccinated!
Additionally, PEOPLE SHOLD NOT FORGET THEIR FLU VACCINE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzlQ1S32i1w
Fauci :- "We've got to get them vaccinated"
https://twitter.com/SliPakkies/status/1439995257500864513
hopefully they will do it willingly , if not we'll have to do things that will put pressure on them, such as you're not going to work in this agency or instituion, you're not going to be able to go to college/university unless in fact you get vaccinated!
Additionally, PEOPLE SHOLD NOT FORGET THEIR FLU VACCINE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzlQ1S32i1w
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