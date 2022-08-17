Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 16, 2022 - map, music, text

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 16, 2022

▪️ Russian missile troops and artillery struck targets in the Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts in Kharkiv, as well as in Tsyrkuny, Zolochiv, Velyka Danylivka and the outskirts of Bohodukhiv.





▪️The 20th Army's artillery strikes AFU positions in Mazanivka and the nearest forests.





▪️Russian Armed Forces' 3rd Motorized Rifle Division units liberated Bohorodychne.





▪️ Overnight, Russian missile troops and artillery struck targets in the Slovyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration and hit AFU positions near the quarry in Slovyansk.





▪️ Near Bakhmut, fighting continues on its outskirts. Wagner's PMC units are approaching the city from the north and south to storm it from several directions.





▪️ DPR People’s Militia units advance in the direction of Pervomais'ke and Vodyane. Artillery and missile strikes are launched against AFU strongholds in Nevel's'ke and Netailove.





▪️ Russian Armed Forces and DPR People’s Militia units continue their offensive in Vuhledar. Massive artillery and air strikes are carried out on the front line.





▪️ Russian artillery struck Nikopol' and Marhanets’, from where AFU shell Energodar and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.





▪️ Sabotage in Crimea caused explosions at an ammunition depot near Dzhankoi and a military airbase in Gvardeyskoye.





▪️ Russian Armed Forces launched a missile strike against facilities on the outskirts of Zhytomyr, with two loud explosions.