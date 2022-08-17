Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 16, 2022 - map, music, text

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 16, 2022
▪️ Russian missile troops and artillery struck targets in the Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts in Kharkiv, as well as in Tsyrkuny, Zolochiv, Velyka Danylivka and the outskirts of Bohodukhiv.
▪️The 20th Army's artillery strikes AFU positions in Mazanivka and the nearest forests.
▪️Russian Armed Forces' 3rd Motorized Rifle Division units liberated Bohorodychne.
▪️ Overnight, Russian missile troops and artillery struck targets in the Slovyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration and hit AFU positions near the quarry in Slovyansk.
▪️ Near Bakhmut, fighting continues on its outskirts. Wagner's PMC units are approaching the city from the north and south to storm it from several directions.
▪️ DPR People’s Militia units advance in the direction of Pervomais'ke and Vodyane. Artillery and missile strikes are launched against AFU strongholds in Nevel's'ke and Netailove.
▪️ Russian Armed Forces and DPR People’s Militia units continue their offensive in Vuhledar. Massive artillery and air strikes are carried out on the front line.
▪️ Russian artillery struck Nikopol' and Marhanets’, from where AFU shell Energodar and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
▪️ Sabotage in Crimea caused explosions at an ammunition depot near Dzhankoi and a military airbase in Gvardeyskoye.
▪️ Russian Armed Forces launched a missile strike against facilities on the outskirts of Zhytomyr, with two loud explosions.