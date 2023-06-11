Aid To Developing Nations Is The biggest Scam In The Entire World

The large corporations have teamed together with the (FAKESTREAM) media and aid agencies to deceive governments world wide to enable primitive accumulation. This is the best video so far in this channel. Please watch and make notes because this information needs to reach the humanity. Corporations create legal documents and insert them in these "memorandum of agreement" documents to tie down governments into abusive situations.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.