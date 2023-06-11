Create New Account
Aid To Developing Nations Is The biggest Scam In The Entire World
African Voice
Published 16 hours ago |

The large corporations have teamed together with the (FAKESTREAM) media and aid agencies to deceive governments world wide to enable primitive accumulation. This is the best video so far in this channel. Please watch and make notes because this information needs to reach the humanity. Corporations create legal documents and insert them in these "memorandum of agreement" documents to tie down governments into abusive situations.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
