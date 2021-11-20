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The Top 12 Uses of Urotherapy by Dr. Group
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2367 views • November 20, 2021
After launching his long-awaited course, “Urotherapy: The Ancient Art of Self-Healing,” Dr. Group follows up his highly-requested Q&A event with a video on the best ways to use urotherapy. Walking you through the internal and external methodologies, Dr. Group offers personal insights to help you begin your journey into self-healing.
The most common 12 methods covered in this video include:
1. Drinking
2. Massage
3. Enemas
4. Eye Drops
5. Ear Drops
6. Bellybutton
7. Urine-Pulling/Oral
8. Nasal Decongestant
9. Foot Soaks
10. Full-Body Baths
11. Nebulizing/Vaporizing
12. Aging/Evolving
There is also the popular method of injection into the glute muscle, but Dr. Group advises having a trained physician perform the injection.
–––––––––––––
Enroll In The Urotherapy Course Now for 30% off
➤➤ https://bit.ly/3wZguO0
Use Code: Uro30
Expires: November 25th, 2021
–––––––––––––
GHI Member Benefits:
By joining ANY course ($19-97) - You’ll be invited to Q&As, exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals, healing summits, wellness seminars, and much more.
Become a member now ➤➤ https://GlobalHealingInstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
About The Urotherapy Course:
Dr. Group shatters stigmas on a controversial topic that has been healing people since the ancient times of Egypt, Greece, India, China, and Rome.
Learn the secrets of our ancestors used to regenerate and live long lives. Learn the power of a secret advanced detoxification strategy. These ancient secrets are precisely what the medical establishment has been suppressing for hundreds of years. Every day our bodies are exposed to GMOs, processed foods, toxic water, and other pollutants that overly-toxify our bodies. But the most personalized cure for your body lies within your self-healing mechanism.
Become your OWN doctor as Dr. Group shows you how to protect yourself, increase your energy levels, feel better, sleep better, and ultimately, take back control of your health.
➤➤ https://bit.ly/3jAtJ2l
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
Telegram (DrGroupOfficial) - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
Brighteon (DrGroup) - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
Bitclout (@dr_edwardgroup) - https://bitclout.com/u/dr_edwardgroup
Rumble (DrGroupOfficial1)
Instagram (DrGroupOfficial) - https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
Facebook (DrEdwardGroup) - https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
Twitter (Dr_EdwardGroup) - https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
His Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
The most common 12 methods covered in this video include:
1. Drinking
2. Massage
3. Enemas
4. Eye Drops
5. Ear Drops
6. Bellybutton
7. Urine-Pulling/Oral
8. Nasal Decongestant
9. Foot Soaks
10. Full-Body Baths
11. Nebulizing/Vaporizing
12. Aging/Evolving
There is also the popular method of injection into the glute muscle, but Dr. Group advises having a trained physician perform the injection.
–––––––––––––
Enroll In The Urotherapy Course Now for 30% off
➤➤ https://bit.ly/3wZguO0
Use Code: Uro30
Expires: November 25th, 2021
–––––––––––––
GHI Member Benefits:
By joining ANY course ($19-97) - You’ll be invited to Q&As, exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals, healing summits, wellness seminars, and much more.
Become a member now ➤➤ https://GlobalHealingInstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
About The Urotherapy Course:
Dr. Group shatters stigmas on a controversial topic that has been healing people since the ancient times of Egypt, Greece, India, China, and Rome.
Learn the secrets of our ancestors used to regenerate and live long lives. Learn the power of a secret advanced detoxification strategy. These ancient secrets are precisely what the medical establishment has been suppressing for hundreds of years. Every day our bodies are exposed to GMOs, processed foods, toxic water, and other pollutants that overly-toxify our bodies. But the most personalized cure for your body lies within your self-healing mechanism.
Become your OWN doctor as Dr. Group shows you how to protect yourself, increase your energy levels, feel better, sleep better, and ultimately, take back control of your health.
➤➤ https://bit.ly/3jAtJ2l
–––––––––––––
Follow Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤
Telegram (DrGroupOfficial) - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
Brighteon (DrGroup) - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
Bitclout (@dr_edwardgroup) - https://bitclout.com/u/dr_edwardgroup
Rumble (DrGroupOfficial1)
Instagram (DrGroupOfficial) - https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
Facebook (DrEdwardGroup) - https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
Twitter (Dr_EdwardGroup) - https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
His Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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