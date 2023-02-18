Who Are These People On Television Then - Human Masks, Deepfakes And What Not?

Really disturbing.
Meatspace human masks are advancing at the same pace as AI deepfakes.
We’re already well past the point where anything that comes from a screen can be verified as genuinely real any longer.
No, Paris Hilton and Tom Cruise aren't dating: A TikTok video with impersonator confuses fans
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2022/06/16/paris-hilton-tom-cruise-video-deepfake-technology/7645295001/
